Nigeria: CAF Confederation Cup - Enyimba Advance to Quarter-Finals

It took until the 95th minute for Enyimba to score the goal that took them through.

It took until the fifth minute of added-on time for Enyimba to score the goal that took them to the quarter-finals of the <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_CAF_Confederation_Cup">2021 CAF Confederation Cup</a> on Wednesday night at the Aba International Stadium.

Cyril Olisema scored the goal against Orlando Pirates in the 95th minute and courtesy of that goal and the 2-1 loss to the Pirates on March 17, Enyimba came through Group A as winners followed by the South Africa side.

Anayo Iwuala waltzed past two challenges in the box and crossed and somehow the ball fell into Olisema's path who slammed it into the net to snatch the winner.

Enyimba created enough goal scoring chances on Wednesday night but profligacy meant their fans and the coaching crew were biting their nails all through the encounter and ES Setif's 1-0 win over Al Ahli Benghazi meant one goal would change their fortunes.

At half time, and the match at 0-0; Enyimba were bottom of Group A but after 96 minutes, they were winners of the group.

Enyimba finished with three home wins and three away losses were the tale of the tape for the Nigerian side in the Group stage as they lost to Pirates, Al Ahli Benghazi, and ES Setif.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS:

Cyril Olisema's last minute goal snatches a qualification ticket for <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/EnyimbaFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EnyimbaFC</a> vs. <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/orlandopirates?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@orlandopirates</a>!<a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TotalCAFCC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TotalCAFCC</a> | <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EFCOPFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EFCOPFC</a> <a target="_blank" href="https://t.co/rlPMVzh85p">pic.twitter.com/rlPMVzh85p</a>

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Total CAFCL - Total CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/CAFCLCC/status/1387569249787514880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 29, 2021</a>

The match kicked off at 10 pm in Aba and Enyimba were without captain and top goalscorer, Augustine Oladapo as Coach Fatai Osho named Dare Olatunji and Olisema as the two offensive midfielders and it was Olisema who came through, albeit very late on.

The other quarter-finalists are JS Kabylie, Cotonsport, Jaraaf, CS Sfaxien, Raja Casablanca, and Pyramids and the draw for the quarter-final will be done in <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/football/457742-npfl-egyptian-defender-joins-nigerian-club-wikki-tourists.html">Egypt</a> on Friday, April 30.