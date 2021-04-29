Liberia: Finance Ministry Dismisses Check Scandal Claims

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning through the Comptroller and Accountant General Department clarifies that a purported "Check Scandal" information circulating on various social media platforms is false, misleading, and has no iota of truth.

According to a press release posted on its official website, the ministry believes the information is not only from the depth of falsehood, but with a sinister motive, meant to tarnish the impeccable and trustworthy character of the Comptroller and Accountant General of Liberia Atty. Janga A. Kowo.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning urged the public to be sensitive to "Fake news" or information trending on social media platforms in the country.

However, it warned individuals who are in the constant habit of publishing fake information via social media platforms to desist or be prepared to bear the full consequences for their actions.

"At the MFDP, Our Core Values include Transparency, Accountability, and Integrity, and with this, we act visibly, predictably and understandably to promote participation and accountability. We ensure that ALL individuals within the MFDP are answerable for all of their actions, and that there is redress when duties and commitment are not met. A strict adherence to moral and ethical principles is encouraged, with ABSOLUTELY ZERO TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION", says the release.