South Africa: Over 12 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

@WHOAFRO/Twitter
Vaccines from COVAX for Ghana's Covid-19 vaccination campaign (file photo).
29 April 2021
allAfrica.com

As of April 29, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,531,818 while over 12,002,674 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  121,136 and  4,073,570 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,578,450 - and  54,285 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 510,465 ), Tunisia ( 305,313 ), Ethiopia ( 255,288 ), Egypt ( 225,528 ), Libya ( 176,701 ) and Nigeria ( 164,993 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

