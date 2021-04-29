Tanzania: Simba Victory Delights Gomes

DIDIER Gomes was delighted by Simba Sports Club's triumph over Dodoma Jiji to open up a four-point gap with close challengers in their quest to defend the Mainland Premier League title.

Simba thrashed Dodoma Jiji 3-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday night to cement their top position with 61 points in series of their Premier League winning streaks.

The reds, who are the reigning champions, have won the title back to back for three consecutive seasons.

The Frenchman tactician Gomez has said that his boys have been consistent in their Premier League assignments and therefore deserve accolades after securing yet another three crucial points to add the tally from their 25 matches.

" It's a good thing that we have managed to open up points gap with our closer title race competitors, so I have to compliment my players for the good job," he said.

Yanga, who have eluded the Premier league title for about three consecutive seasons, are following with 57 points from 27 matches as Azam are third with 54 points from 28 matches.

Simba goals against Dodoma Jiji were netted by Chris Mugalu who had a brace and Luis Miquissone. Despite the compliment, Gomez has said that his boys are currently facing fatigue after playing five straight assignments in two weeks and managed to sweat for victories.

On his part, Dodoma Jiji coach Mbwana Makata has blamed his players for laxity especially in the second half, which allowed their opponents to take charge of the match and managed to kill the game with two goals after a 1-1 draw in the first half.

"We managed to play well in the first half, but we failed to maintain our good display in the second half as our concentration dropped," "This was cultivated well by our opponents and won eventually the game," Makata said.

Apart from that Makata conceding the defeat, he had congratulated his opponents Simba for winning the match after spoiling his 'game plan'.

Simba and Dodoma Jiji now turn their focus to the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) assignments, which will take place this weekend.