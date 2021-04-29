Tanzania: Azam to Face Polisi in Asfc Date

ON-FIRE Azam FC are in action today to face Polisi Tanzania in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) Round of 16 match at their Chamazi home ground on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam.

The ice cream makers are still relieved with their 1-0 win over giants Young Africans in the Mainland Premier League for them to be in a good 'match fitness' against Polisi.

"We welcome Polisi Tanzania at our home ground for the evening crucial match tomorrow(today)," said Azam.

After successfully driving Azam into Premier League winnings to settle in the third place of the standing with 54 points, it will be yet another task for the Zambian George Lwandamina, alias Chicken to take Azam successfully to another football campaign to make sure that the team sail through.

Azam will be looking for another ASFC triumph to make sure that they return to the international football. They lastly won the title in 2018/19 season to represent the country in CAF Confederation Cup.