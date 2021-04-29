Malawi: HRDC June Demos to Target Mdas Officials

29 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pius Nyondo

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said its planned nationwide protests in June will now focus on individuals heading various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and not holding President Lazarus Chakwera responsible for everything.

HRDC chairperson, Gift Trapence, said the approach would to a greater extent "awaken a sense of caution and responsibility" amongst the officials who are "employed by Malawians."

He told Rainbow TV in an a special interview that all along the buffoonery has been blamed on the President but said they were changing the approach.

"We want these people to take the place for the wrongs they have been doing. If a particular official is misbehaving somewhere, we will be targeting that ministry, department or agency. We want them to take full responsibility on whatever they are doing," said Trapence.

According to Trapence, HRDC was not toning down in any way but was rather strategizing to be more effective.

"We report only to Malawians, and not anyone else. And as HRDC we are not intimidated by anyone because the power we have comes from Malawians. HRDC uses diplomacy in its engagement with the government but when that fails we are forced to go to the streets. And we we will do that each time we have to," said Trapence.

In 2019 HRDC led massive nationwide protests whose impact later led to the Constitutional Court ruling that nullified the Presidential Election ousting former President Peter Mutharika.

A fresh election was held in 2020 ushering into office a coalition government led by President Lazarus Chakwera and vice president Saulos Chilima.

