Tunisia: Women's African Volleyball Clubs Championship - CS Sfaxien to Play Cf Carthage At Final

28 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien joined CF Carthage in the final of the Women's African Volleyball Clubs Championship after beating Nigerian Customs by three sets to zero (25-20, 25-11, 25-16) in the semi-final game played Wednesday night in Sidi Boussaid.

The final of the 2021 edition of the Women's African Volleyball Clubs Championship will be 100 pc Tunisian after CF Carthage booked their ticket earlier in the afternoon, after beating Kenyan team of Prisons, by three sets to zero (25-17, 25-24, 25-10) in the first semi-final. The third-place play-off and the final will be played on Saturday.

