Malawi: Chakwera Appoints Legal Bulldozer, Martha Chizuma As New ACB Czar

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed fearless legal bulldozer, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma the head of Malawi's graft-bustling body, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)

Solicitor General Reyneck Matemba, who is also coincidentally the former ACB chief confirmed the development.

The industrious and results-oriented Chizuma, who has made history as the first woman to become ACB's director is awaiting to be confirmed by Public Appointments Committee of Parliament (Pac).

During interviews for the ACB's top job, Chizuma emerged tops beating a nine men who were also vying for the position of ACB boss with a whitewash.

In an interview Chizuma said: "I am happy that I have been appointed as the ACB director but that is only the first hurdle as Parliament have to confirm the appointment.

"For now, let us wait until the appointment is duly confirmed. If given the honour to serve Malawians in this role, I am ready do what my job entails me to."

Chizuma, not only was she the people's choice and favourite, she nailed the interviews to a hilt as well, beating nine males for the competitive role with a whitewash.

Executive Secretary for Malawi Human Rights Commission Habiba Osman: "If there is a person who deserve this position then it is Martha Chizuma.

"She is a very strong and a capable professional hardworking woman, who has a proven track record and she is widely known for her determination and dedication to service."

Osman added that it is a "historic milestone" to have a female director at ACB and we have hope she will do well.

'Bulldozer'

Blantyre-based private practice Lawyer and social justice and Human Rights advocate and campaigner John-Gift Mwakhwawa said:

"Appointing and confirming her as the director is not enough, she needs the freedom and independence to execute her duties devoid of political interference."

Added Mwakhwawa. "She is a bulldozer. She has no fear and a woman of substance and given the space and independence she will bite."

President Lazarus Chakwera promised to fight corruption to the root and declared war against anyone who is will be found guilty of corruption to go to jail.

Since becoming Ombudsman in 2015, Chizuma instantly became the darling of the people following a spate of investigations she undertook, one of which is the famous tractorgate.

Chizuma, who hails from Chizuma village in Traditional Authority Mwadzama in the Lakeshore District grew up in Nkula Falls before moving to Blantyre where she did her secondary at Zingwangwa Secondary school before being selected to Chancellor College.

After graduating from Chancellor College, Chizuma joined the judiciary as a Senior Resident Magistrate and was based in Mzuzu in the early 2000s.

After working for nine years with the judiciary, Chizuma switched to the private sector and joined Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company as the Company's Legal Counsel.

She worked for Limbe Leaf for four years but throughout this time, her passion for social justice never faded.

President Chakwera's Press Secretary, Brian Banda said: "The president is very intentional when it comes to fighting corruption in this country and as promised, he will not interfere in matters of law.

"Dr. Chakwera is very clear about corruption. If found on the wrong side of the law, it doesn't matter who you are, you will face the arm of the law."