Malawi: Bushiri Case Pushed to June 4 - High Court to Determine Its Legality

29 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has adjourned a case involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary, to June 4, 2021 to pave way for the Bushiris to seek judicial review of the case before the High Court.

In his earlier ruling, Magistrate Chirwa dismissed Bushiri's request to have his case dismissed and, also, to have the matter referred to the Chief Justice for certification as a Constitutional matter.

He says whilst the SADC Protocol cannot be used in Malawi, South Africa was designated under a bilateral act in 1974 as a "processable" destination for extradition. As such, the matter will not be referred to the Constitutional Act again.

Going forward, the magistrate directed that the case should still continue, even if the SADC protocol is invalid in Malawi.

However, the defence, through lawyer Wapona Kita, opposed Chirwa's ruling and asked for a stay on the matter until the High Court reviews the legality of the entire process.

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steve Kayuni was cautioned by the Magistrate against his series of personal attacks against Kita.

Kayuni, lead state prosecutor in the extradition case, has always been going overboard personally attacking Kita who raised a concern before Magistrate Chirwa with regards to Kayuni's conduct.

"I am here to represent a client. I don't find it noble for the DPP to keep personal attacks against me. It doesn't speak well of his character," he said.

In the heat of the arguments, Kayuni had, in several court session, called Kita several unpalatable names that borders on slur and vulgar.

In response, Kayuni admitted his mistakes and apologised to Kita.

However, commentators are questioning as to why the top state persecutor would be losing his cool in court and peddling personal attacks against a defence lawyer who is doing his job.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.