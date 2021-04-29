Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Competitors to Be Tested Daily for Covid-19

29 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Competitors will have daily Covid-19 tests at this summer's Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

They will also need to wear face masks except when they are "eating, drinking, sleeping, training or competing".

And those travelling from outside Japan will be given a phone with apps for health reporting and contact tracing.

There will be no international fans but a decision on whether local fans can attend the Games will be made in June.

There is no requirement for athletes to be vaccinated but they will need to undergo a three-day quarantine on arrival.

An updated version of the athletes' playbook, which lays out the guidelines for the Games, was released on Wednesday.

It stated:

People travelling from outside Japan will have to take two tests before flying

Athletes will be given daily tests "to minimise the risk of undetected positive cases"

Other Games participants will be tested for the first three days after they arrive and will then receive regular tests

No participants can use public transport and will instead use dedicated Games vehicles

Passengers in the vehicles must refrain from conversation

Those at the Games can eat only in catering facilities at on-site venues, restaurants at their accommodation or in their room

An athlete who "intentionally refuses" to take a test could be sent home.

Japan is in a state of emergencyuntil at least 11 May after a rise in coronavirus infections.

"We are confident that compliance with these regulations will ensure the safety and security of athletes, Games officials and spectators, as well as the people of Tokyo," a statement from the tournament's organisers added.

The Olympics are due to begin on 23 July, with the Paralympics set to start on 24 August.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

