Zimbabwe: Mthwakazi Party Activists Finally Freed On Bail

29 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Bulawayo High Court judge, Evangelisto Kapada Wednesday granted bail to nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists who have been languishing at Khami Remand Prison for more than a month.

The activists were arrested almost a month ago after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting over the alleged harassment of their party leader, Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.

Bulawayo Magistrate Tawengwa Sengester denied the activists bail, prompting their lawyers to approach the High Court.

One of the activists' lawyers, Nqobani Sithole told New Zimbabwe.com that eight of them were freed on a ZWL$10 000 each while the other was ordered to pay ZWL$20 000 as he had a previous conviction.

The activists are facing Public Violence charges.

