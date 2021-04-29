Namibia: Locusts Stopped in Their Tracks

29 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omuthiya — The swarm of locusts observed in the northern areas over the past couple of weeks are said not to have caused major damage to crop fields and grazing land, according to officials and inhabitants.

Not even in Ohangwena region, which was besieged by the swarms of migratory locusts few weeks back, recorded extensive damage - in as much as the situation seemed tense.

The situation was alleviated through community intervention in scaring away the locusts, efforts which were complemented by swift response from the ministry of agriculture's officials by spraying.

On the other hand, residents were also retaliating by eating the locusts.

The locusts have since disappeared; it is suspected they crossed into Angola, where it is believed they had originated from.

"We do not have cases of locust attacks anymore. Based on our observations in some of the areas we visited, no major damage was ascertained. Only a few crop fields and grazing land was destroyed," said Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya. Ndevashiya could, however, not be precise on the extent of the damages, saying agriculture officials who are still in the field are undertaking an assessment.

Agriculture spokesperson Jona Musheko shared similar sentiments that destruction was relatively low but could not rule out that some places were extensively damaged.

"Our officials in all four northern regions are still busy with assessments; it's only then we can exactly know the damage caused once a detailed report is compiled," said Musheko.

Asked on what interventions are in place to assist the affected communities, Musheko said: "action or relief will be decided upon, based on want will be established; that's when authorities will sit and decide what sort of help can be offered."

Reports indicate the ministry has so far spent N$22 million in fighting the grasshoppers.

Similarly, according to authorities and residents, no severe damage was observed in Oshikoto, where the swarm passed through three weeks ago.

"They were first spotted at Ohaiyanda village and proceeded to other places before disappearing. But according to the report, nothing much was lost, although we still look forward to the findings from the agriculture officials," said Eengodhi constituency councillor Protasius Neshuku.

The locusts also passed through areas in Omuthiya constituency - but due to people's efforts, they were scared away before feasting on anything.

The same is said for Oshana and Omusati, where there is low destruction.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.