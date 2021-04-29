Tanzania: JKT's Aquaculture Project to Boost Fish Production

THE National Service (JKT) is soon expected to begin implementing a mega fish production project, targeting 12 tonnes per month as well as producing more than 200,000 fish seeds. The revelation was made by Acting Commanding Officer of 837 JKT Camp located at Chita village in Mlimba, Morogoro Region, Major Evergreen Bartazal when briefing journalists on the progress of the project.

He insisted that the move targets to increase the supply of quality fish seeds as a key factor to the expansion of fish farming in the country. The project comes just a few days after President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to embark on a fish seeds production project in order to improve the fishing sector.

The president issued a directive after swearing in ministers following a min-cabinet reshuffle, immediately after taking over power as the country's new President. According to Major Baltazar, the project is part of a robust irrigation farming scheme currently being implemented at Chita camp, which apart from fish farming, the project involves the cultivation of about 2,500 acres of rice, in efforts to feed the entire army countrywide.

He said that if the fish farming project was implemented through contractors it would have cost the army about 440m/- but by using young patriotic men and women at the camp, upon completion only 250m/- will be spent. "We are glad that the project is progressing well and we believe it will bring positive results for the army and the community at large as it will solve the challenge of shortage of fish seed in the country," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aquaculture expert at 837 KJ, Lieutenant Joseph Lyakurwa said there were 26 tanks which use a round flow system, insisting that this was the first of its kind projects to be undertaken in the country. He said the project would engage breeding, rearing, and harvesting of fish where inside the fish tanks, organic manure will be used instead of using industrial manure.

"We shall have two acres at the project which will have the capacity to produce 12 tonnes of fish per month and more than 200,000 fish seeds which will reduce the problem of seed in the country," he noted.

He said the project which will only be producing tilapia fish was the largest in the country, expressing optimism that it would increase fish production in the country.

"Currently, the largest artificial dam producing fish has the capacity to produce only four tonnes but upon completion, this one (at Chita Camp) will have the capacity to produce 12 tonnes of fish," added Lt Lyakurwa.

He said apart from producing fish, the project will equally help in training youth at the army camp that upon completion of their training would be able to employ themselves. Others who would benefit he said, include researchers, academics and students from higher learning institutions pursuing aquatic sciences.

In an interview youths currently undertaking training at Chita Camp Servicemen Barakat Mlugu and William Suleiman, said the project had helped them to acquire skills that they can apply to have similar initiatives upon completion of their training