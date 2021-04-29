Namibia: Govt Jacks Up Budget to Fight Crime

The safety and security ministry is expected to intensify its war against crime after treasury allocated N$3.6 billion towards the programme in the new financial year. The N$3.6 billion represents a large chunk of the ministry's N$5.7 billion budget, which also includes the home affairs and immigration departments.

Motivating the budget vote for the ministry, safety and security deputy minister Daniel Kashikola said the programme aims to combat crime in the country for a safe environment, conducive for economic and social development.

"This programme will enhance cooperation with other stakeholders in the fight against crime that include government institutions, non-governmental and civic organisations, business entities, regional and international organisations, as well as neighbouring and other countries of the world," he noted.

Out of the total allocation for the ministry, N$421.1 million is for infrastructural development or capital projects. The VIP Protection Programme has been allocated N$363.7 million. Kashikola said N$83.5 million is required for a training development programme aimed at maintaining an innovative, learning organisation that promotes and disseminates good practices through the training and development of staff, as well as the implementation of good training standards. Forensic services is another programme falling under the ministry, and which Kashikola said would need N$25.3 million to provide documentation, examination, analytical chemistry, explosive chemistry, and genetic and blood analysis to solve crime-related problems.

Another is the coordination and support services programme, which encompasses all administrative and coordinative services to support the ministry, particularly those to ensure leadership, supervision and the prudent allocation of financial, material and human resources.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation and reintegration programme is aimed at delivering rehabilitation programmes in the areas targeted to address offenders' risk factors, such as cognition and substance abuse. An amount of N$11.5 million is required for this programme.

Kashikola also highlighted some of the envisaged activities for the financial year 2021/2022.

These include the establishment and regulation of a population register under civil registration, which he says is the heartbeat of any nation as it encapsulates the phrase from "cradle to grave".

This programme is responsible for the registration of vital events such as births, and the issuance of identity, marriage and death documents, essentially the full circle of life.

"The registration of these life events is decentralised to 58 regional offices across the country, while the production of ID cards and the amendment of vital event records are centralised at the head office. Although these services are available at the ministry's offices countrywide all-year-long, the department undertakes mobile exercises and outreach programmes for targeted communities and population groups in the communities, in line with taking services closer to the people," he added.

The national civil registration section has centres across the country, where people can acquire birth and death certificates, as well as ID cards.

A total of 96 139 births were registered (compared to 84 863 registered the previous year). This reflects an increase of 11 276 people, year-on-year. About 36% of these birth registrations were registered a year or more after the birth of the child.

About 17 353 deaths were registered, compared to 19 932 the previous year.

For the period under review, 4 826 marriages were registered, compared to 6 061 the previous year. Of these marriages, 250 were marriages between Namibians and foreigners, predominantly from neighbouring countries Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

A total of 105 691 ID cards were produced. This is an increase of 26 458 cards from the previous year when 79 233 ID cards were produced. An amount of N$123.9 million was allocated under this programme.