Zimbabwe: Rori Seeks Solutions With 'Pindirai'

Marondera — based musician and journalist Rutendo Rori has said now is the time for everyone to focus on ideas that offer solutions to life issues, rather than complaining on the sidelines.

She was speaking yesterday after announcing on social media about her latest single, "Pindirai", which is dropping tomorrow at 11am.

The catchy gospel house music song was produced by Brian Jamal Chimuka at No Limits Entertainment and is about seeking answers from God in the face of challenges.

Rori proved her versatility as she crossed over to gospel from the usual afro-pop she is known for, though the latest offering has some house vibe in it.

In an interview, Rori said her new single was inspired by her fans, apart from societal settings.

"I decided to try something new, considering that most people, especially the youths, are now listening to house music. Life has become a journey of ups and downs. A journey of good and bad, easy and difficult that we will never get used to.

"It's so easy in the bad times to have doubt and unbelief. It's easy to think that God has probably forgotten about us, and we end up demanding answers from him."

Rori said all was not rosy in the music sector, especially now with the Covid-19 global pandemic where musicians are not allowed to host live shows.

She said her song gets Bible leverage from the book of Job during the tough times he faced, with all his belongings vanishing in mysterious ways, but he turned to God to seek answers.

"All is not well as now we have resorted to other avenues to make ends meet," said Rori.

Rori, a song writer, mbira player and actress, promised to be a great asset to the music industry as she plans to release more projects in the future.

"For now I am focusing on releasing singles, as we will dedicate a debut album next season. I also want to collaborate with some of the seasoned artistes, as this will also help me push my music. I encourage promoters to give us equal platforms to showcase our talent, especially on the virtual platform side."

Rori said her new song will soon be found on all online platforms and promised a video soon.

The song, which opens with pianos, presents a memorable chorus featuring a unique blend of instruments.

Asked how she is balancing music and work, Rori said music was usually conducted on weekends if she was not busy.

"Music is my passion. I have been able to balance my profession and music careers as the two are interdependent. It is an advantage for me since the two careers have a symbiotic relationship.

"Journalism is another form of art which helps me fuel my music career with income, networking and motivation."

Born in Harare, the multi-talented singer started her career in the arts industry in 2015 when she sang with the Marondera group African Roots, and took part in the Chibuku Road to Fame 2015.

She was also part of Great Zimbabwe University's Team Fusion, an outfit that released its album, "Dangwe" in 2017 where she was the lead vocalist on "Sweet True Love," and "Sekai," on the same album.

Rori also featured in Great Zimbabwe University's film "Solo naMutsai", which premièred in 2017.