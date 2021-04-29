Zimbabwe: Bank Spruces Up Maternity Theatre Wing At Hospital

Sally Mugabe Hospital has received a newly refurbished and equipped maternity wing theatre that will improve the quality of health service to pregnant women giving birth through caesarean section.

The hospital has been operating one theatre following the collapse of the anaesthetic equipment in theatre 1 years ago.

The new theatre rehabilitated and equipped by Stanbic bank, will offer services to thousands of women in Harare and beyond.

Speaking during the handover of the theatre on Monday, Sally Mugabe acting chief executive officer Dr Christopher Pasi said the hospital receives many referral patients who need surgery but because only one theatre had been in use, many women had to wait, thereby putting their lives and that of their unborn children at risk.

He said one of the most important aspects of the Government through the National Development Strategy was to come up with improved quality of care for citizens.

"We were operating with one theatre which made it difficult for us to take care of certain emergencies that would come when the theatre was in operation.

"As a central unit and referral unit, we get some of the most ill patients being referred from all over and these patients require advanced care and therefore this equipment will go a long way in helping our patients who come from some of the most disadvantaged societies," he said.

Sally Mugabe maternity hospital is one of the largest maternity hospitals in the sub Saharan Africa and caters for the biggest population in the country.

This year, the hospital has delivered 3 400 babies, of which 720 were delivered through caesarean section.

On average, 12 000 babies are delivered every year at the hospital.

Dr Pasi said although cases of pregnant women dying on the operating table were rare, delayed access to the operating room was a cause for concern as it could result in the death of both the mother and the child.

The equipment purchased by Stanbic Bank include an anaesthesia machine, suction pumps; conventional laryngoscope set; infant weighing scale; fluid warmer; IV pole; a surgical table, electro-surgical unit, an infant warmer; defibrillator; eco patient monitors; infusion pump and a patient monitor rolling stand at a cost of US$37 000 while the refurbishments cost $2 million.

Stanbic Bank chief executive, Mr Solomon Nyanhongo said the donation by the bank was part of its comprehensive CSI health-related initiative under the flagship project Usizo-Ruyamuro launched in 2019. The project seeks to support and facilitate the growth and sustainable development of public health services in Zimbabwe.

"The refurbishment exercise and purchase of equipment by Stanbic Bank has been pivotal in rescuing the dire situation for expecting mothers across Harare metropolitan province and beyond.

"We trust the restoration of the operating theatre and recovery room will save many lives of mothers and babies," he said.

Mr Nyanhongo said this was the bank's contribution towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) three which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages