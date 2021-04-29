Zimbabwe: Indian Business Delegation Seeks Opportunities

An Indian delegation made up of over 15 prospective investors is in Zimbabwe on a seven-day tour to scout for investment opportunities.

The delegation is from the India Trade Organisation and is led by its chairman Mr Asif Iqbal.

The business trip is being facilitated by the Zimbabwe India Trade Council and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC).

"It's a follow-up visit to the one by Indian Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaihah Naidu in 2018," said Mr Iqbal. "A dinner was held last night for the delegation where they reaffirmed their interest to invest in Zimbabwe.

Mr Iqbal said the visit had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We were supposed to come here in 2019 but Covid-19 stalled the whole process but we are glad that we are finally here to forge investment ties with Zimbabwe," he said.

ZNCC president Dr Tinashe Manzungu said the team of investors was targeting various economic sectors.

"They are mainly interested in mining, agriculture and pharmaceuticals which will take them to Mashonaland West and Bulawayo to scout for opportunities," said Dr Manzungu.

The Indian investors are expected to meet heads of local business organisations and business executives during their stay. Zimbabwe and India share cordial relations and the Asian country has assisted the country in various sectors that include health, science and technology development and scholarships.

India has donated significantly to the country's efforts to fight Covid-19, and recently, it announced a donation of 75 000 vaccines.

Already, 35 000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered.