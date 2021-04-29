Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe Poised for Post-Covid-19 Recovery

Oliver Kazunga — Bulawayo Bureau

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, said the national carrier, Air Zimbabwe, is well positioned to adequately service its market once Covid-19 imposed international travel restrictions are lifted.

The Government has been supporting Air Zimbabwe's recovery efforts including facilitating the acquisition of two long-haul aircraft from Malaysia, which were delivered to Zimbabwe last year.

The Minister dismissed the perception that Air Zimbabwe was grounded citing the fact that the airline's operations are being hampered by limited international travel.

"As we speak now, there is a perception out there that Air Zimbabwe is grounded, but if you remember well, a month ago . . . one of our planes had to go to China to pick up the vaccines (Covid-19 vaccines).

"When you see our colours in the air, it shows that we're still there," said Minister Mhona in an interview with ZBCtv on its "Face the Nation" programme aired on Tuesday evening.

Minister Mhona said Air Zimbabwe has close to 10 aircraft but the bulk of the fleet was parked due to limited business under Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"And because of the pandemic where borders were closed, you have seen that we have got two 777-200ER brand new planes that we procured from Malaysia and these have been added to the fleet of Air Zimbabwe that are in preservation waiting for the right opportune time to fly," said the Minister.

"Recently, we acquired an Embraer ERJ-145, which carries 50 passengers and is going to ply our domestic routes and also regional routes."

However, due to a combination of huge debts, viability problems and a weak balance sheet, Air Zimbabwe was in October 2018, placed under a reconstruction administration of Grant Thornton to prevent legal action and attachment of the entity's assets.

The term of office for Air Zimbabwe administrator expires at the end of June, paving way for the airline's board to take charge of the parastatal's affairs, said the Minister.

"The term of office of the administrator is coming to an end at the end of June.

"The assumption now is by the time the administrator leaves Air Zimbabwe, the board will then take charge of the affairs of Air Zimbabwe," said the minister.

The Government is set to assume Air Zimbabwe's debt, which has been validated as $349 million (local) and US$30 million being foreign.