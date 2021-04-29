Namibia: Family 'Shattered' As Artist Is Killed in Hit-and-Run

29 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The family of northern musician-turned-actor Gabriel Emvula say they are shattered and their hearts "broken to pieces" following his death in a hit-and-run on Tuesday evening at Oshikuku in the Omusati region. He was 41.

Popularly known as General Mandala geEpafu, Emvula succumbed to the injuries sustained in a local hospital. He was allegedly hit by a government car driven by Okaku councillor Hannu Gerson Kapenda, who is also the Oshana regional council chairperson.

According to Omusati police commissioner Titus Shikongo, the incident occurred at around 21h00 at Oshikuku. It is alleged that the government car was being driven by the councillor on the Outapi-Oshikuku main road when it hit Emvula.

He was hit by the left-front vehicle mirror, and fell down in the road, sustaining serious injuries.

"He was later transported to the Oshikuku hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival. The driver failed to stop the vehicle at the accident scene, and was arrested the next morning," Shikongo said.

The suspect is due to appear in court this morning. Emvula's uncle, who refused to be named, said they were disappointed with what the suspect had allegedly done.

"Why would he run away after he had caused an accident? Was he not supposed to stop and help where he could, or call the ambulance or police?" he asked. The uncle described Emvula as a multi-talented singer, and a very smart man. He said the sad news came as a shock to him. "I will remember him as a selfless and entertaining nephew. We are going to miss him dearly," he added. His biological brother, Jason, said the victim had many plans for his musical career, and was working on his new album. "My heart is broken to pieces. How am I going to survive? I still can't believe this. It is very sad, as he died with his new album in his hands," said the brother. "I was honoured to have worked with him, and we really lost a great and talented brother in the industry", said Jason.

