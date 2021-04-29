South Africa: UCT Fire Damage - Call for Volunteers to Help With Salvage Operations at Jagger Library

Salvage work at the Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town is under way after the Table Mountain fire of Sunday, 18 April.

The executive director of UCT Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, said volunteers were still needed to help salvage and remove works in the Jagger Library in the wake of the recent fire that swept across Table Mountain.

The University of Cape Town's Jagger Reading Room was left in ruins after a wildfire destroyed the facility. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

"Volunteers are needed to help move vulnerable materials to a safer location. They can use this link to register and get more information in terms of dates that are available for shifts.

A firefighter walks through the destroyed nearly 200-year-old Jagger Reading Room. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)

"We have until 10 May to empty the basements of all materials before the building becomes a designated construction site. Thus far, at least 50% of our materials have been removed in order of urgency and priority. As materials are brought out by a human chain of volunteers, they are inspected for the extent of...