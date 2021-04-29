Nigeria: NEMA to Extend Relief Items to Victims of Fresh Zamfara Attacks - Spokesman

29 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it will extend its ongoing distribution of relief materials to victims of fresh bandit attacks in Zamfara.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen in Gusau, on Wednesday, by the agency's Information Officer, Sokoto Operations Office, Mr Aliyu Mohammed.

He said that the agency had already taken note of many of the victims, who were now trooping into Gusau, the state capital, for safety, having been dislodged from their villages as a result of the bandits' attacks.

Mohammed disclosed that the agency had so far distributed relief items, donated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre of Saudi Arabia, to Internally Displaced Persons in seven camps and host communities in the state.

According to him, NEMA officials were conducting the direct distribution exercise with staff of the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in collaboration with security agencies.

The food distribution is expected to cover a total of 8,725 households with each going home with a food package of 59.8kg consisting of 25kg bag of rice, 25kg bag of beans, 9.8kg package of condiments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of the relief items was launched on April 23, in Tsunami and Mada areas of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.