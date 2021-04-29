Africa: CAF Confederation Cup (Day 6) - CS Sfaxien Finish 2nd, Etoile Du Sahel 3rd

Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien and Senegal's ASC Jaraaf, both already qualified for the quarter final of the CAF Confederation Cup, drew a goalless game of the CAF Confederation Cup Group C day-6, played on Wednesday evening in Sfax.
For their part, Etoile du Sahel defeated Burkina Faso's Salitas FC 2-1.
Etoile du Sahel's goals were scored by Hamza Lahmar (6') and Souleymane Coulibaly (47'), and Salitas FC's goal was scored by Dramé Michailou (72').
Both teams are knocked out.
Results:
Wednesday:
CS Sfaxien - AS Jaraaf 0-0
ES Sahel - Salitas FC 2-1
Already played:
Etoile - AS Jaraaf 2-0
CS Sfaxien - Salitas 1-0
Salitas - Etoile 1-0
ASC Jaraaf - CS SFaxien 1-1
ASC Jaraaf - Salitas 2-0
Etoile - CS Sfaxien 0-0
CS Sfaxien - Etoile 2-2
Salitas - ASC Jaraaf 0-1
ASC Jaraaf - Etoile 1-0
Salitas - CS Sfaxien 0-2
Rankings
Pts
G
1.AS Jaraaf
11
6 (qualified)
2.CS Sfaxien
10
6 (qualified)
----------------------
----------------------
----------------------
3.ES Sahel
8
6
4.Salitas FC
3
6