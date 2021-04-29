Africa: CAF Confederation Cup (Day 6) - CS Sfaxien Finish 2nd, Etoile Du Sahel 3rd

Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien and Senegal's ASC Jaraaf, both already qualified for the quarter final of the CAF Confederation Cup, drew a goalless game of the CAF Confederation Cup Group C day-6, played on Wednesday evening in Sfax.

For their part, Etoile du Sahel defeated Burkina Faso's Salitas FC 2-1.

Etoile du Sahel's goals were scored by Hamza Lahmar (6') and Souleymane Coulibaly (47'), and Salitas FC's goal was scored by Dramé Michailou (72').

Both teams are knocked out.

Results:

Wednesday:

CS Sfaxien - AS Jaraaf 0-0

ES Sahel - Salitas FC 2-1

Already played:

Etoile - AS Jaraaf 2-0

CS Sfaxien - Salitas 1-0

Salitas - Etoile 1-0

ASC Jaraaf - CS SFaxien 1-1

ASC Jaraaf - Salitas 2-0

Etoile - CS Sfaxien 0-0

CS Sfaxien - Etoile 2-2

Salitas - ASC Jaraaf 0-1

ASC Jaraaf - Etoile 1-0

Salitas - CS Sfaxien 0-2

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rankings

Pts

G

1.AS Jaraaf

11

6 (qualified)

2.CS Sfaxien

10

6 (qualified)

----------------------

----------------------

----------------------

3.ES Sahel

8

6

4.Salitas FC

3

6