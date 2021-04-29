Africa: CAF Confederation Cup (Day 6) - CS Sfaxien Finish 2nd, Etoile Du Sahel 3rd

29 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien and Senegal's ASC Jaraaf, both already qualified for the quarter final of the CAF Confederation Cup, drew a goalless game of the CAF Confederation Cup Group C day-6, played on Wednesday evening in Sfax.

For their part, Etoile du Sahel defeated Burkina Faso's Salitas FC 2-1.

Etoile du Sahel's goals were scored by Hamza Lahmar (6') and Souleymane Coulibaly (47'), and Salitas FC's goal was scored by Dramé Michailou (72').

Both teams are knocked out.

Results:

Wednesday:

CS Sfaxien - AS Jaraaf 0-0

ES Sahel - Salitas FC 2-1

Already played:

Etoile - AS Jaraaf 2-0

CS Sfaxien - Salitas 1-0

Salitas - Etoile 1-0

ASC Jaraaf - CS SFaxien 1-1

ASC Jaraaf - Salitas 2-0

Etoile - CS Sfaxien 0-0

CS Sfaxien - Etoile 2-2

Salitas - ASC Jaraaf 0-1

ASC Jaraaf - Etoile 1-0

Salitas - CS Sfaxien 0-2

Rankings

Pts

G

1.AS Jaraaf

11

6 (qualified)

2.CS Sfaxien

10

6 (qualified)

----------------------

----------------------

----------------------

3.ES Sahel

8

6

4.Salitas FC

3

6

