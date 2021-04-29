Liberia: President Weah Vows to Ensure That Liberia Gets Another Compact - Promises to Take 'Due Care' of MCC's Projects

Monrovia — President George Weah has assured the American government that his government will work tirelessly to ensure the projects under the Millennium Challenge Compact are protected, used for the intended purpose and managed sustainably.

"As President of Liberia, I take this responsibility seriously. I hereby assure the American people that my government will prioritize the due care regard of the investment made under the compact. Liberia will not remain complacent with only one compact; we will make it our mission to strive for the second one," President Weah said.

The Liberian leader made the statement at the Millennium Challenge Compact closure ceremony at the Mount Coffee Hydro Plant on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The President at the same time commissioned the 5km Raw Water Pipeline that will supply safe drinking water to greater parts of the country.

The eligibility for a compact requires that a country needs to scores 10 out of 20 points on the MCC country scorecard. In 2019, Liberia scored eight on the scorecard. In 2020, Liberia scores nine points on the scorecard.

President Weah said, "In order to ensure that Liberia's performance on the MCC scorecard is realized, I have directed the MCC compact eligibility committee to work closely with the U.S. government and MCC to enable us to qualify for another compact in the future."

The Liberian leader said he is delighted that the MCC compact has provided so much energy and road network - something he said had had a significant impact on Liberia's economy.

He said since the completion of the Mount Coffee Hydro Power plant, Liberia has experienced greater growth in the energy sector thus increasing access from four percent to 12 percent.

He added that over 82,000 customers have been connected to the national grid while generation capacity has doubled in recent times.

Passing the score card

Also, the US Ambassador to Liberia Michael McCarthy told journalists at the end of the event that he is pleased with the work done at the Mount Coffee Hydro Plant, terming it as a genuine achievement for the country.

According to Ambassador McCarthy, Liberia needs to meet the necessary requirements in order for Liberia to get additional compact.