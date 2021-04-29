Liberia: President George Weah Donates U.S.$30k for Medical Evacuation of the Inquirer Newspaper's Publisher

Monrovia — Liberia George Weah through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, has made a cash donation of US$30,000 to Mr. Philip Wesseh, Publisher of the Inquirer Newspaper who has been suffering from a health condition.

Minister Kemayah made the donation on Wednesday on behalf of President at the Fidelity Health Center in the presence of Mr. Wesseh's family and members of the Publishers Association.

The money was received by his daughter Ms. Wleyonnoh Mary Wesseh.

Minister Kemayah said President Weah is concerned about the health of Mr. Wesseh and therefore decided to intervene by having him evacuated for advanced medical attention in Accra, Ghana.

"The President learned of your illness, Mr. Philip Wesseh, and he was touched and is concerned about your illness. He heard that you're admitted here at the Fidelity Health Center and the President being someone of empathy, of care, of concern for his citizens, has designated me as the Minister of Foreign Affairs to come and do representation. He wants you Mr. Philip Wesseh to as soon as possible get out of Liberia in pursuit of medical treatment. He wants to see you well, he wants to see you pushing the pen as he is an ardent believer in seeing a vibrant press," Amb. Kemayah said.

Minister Kemayah assured Mr. Wesseh's family that by the directive of the President, passports and other traveling documents that may be needed by them to travel with him to Accra, Ghana would be fast tracked.

In a shaky voice, Mr. Wesseh thanked the President for the gesture and said he never expected such huge gesture from the President. He said, if his condition is about money, then his problem is solved.

He also expressed gratitude to members of the Publishers Association who brought his condition to the attention of the President. "By God's grace, I'll be back soon," he said.

The President of the Publishers Association, Mr. Othello Garblah, also conveyed his appreciation to President Weah for one of their members.

