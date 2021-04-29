Liberia: GAC Audit Finds Lapses in Compliance At the Liberia Revenue Authority

29 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The joint legislative Public Account Committee (PAC) on Wednesday resumed hearings into audits commissioned by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) appearing first amongst a host of institutions that are expected to appear.

According to Senator Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi County who chair the PAC, the committee is focused on conducting hearing for audits of heads of institutions who are currently in their position and will later deal with audits involving past officials of Government.

The GAC audit is a performance audit on Customs Cargo Clearance at Seaports and land borders for Fiscal Years 2016/2017 through 2018/2019. This audit was conducted in line with the Auditor General's statutory mandate as enshrined under Section 2.1.3 of the GAC Act of 2014.

The LRA mandates

The LRA has developed its strategic and business plans and targets to ensure cargos are released timely and that customs procedures are simplified for importers who use various ports of entry in Liberia. However, there continues to be underlying issues with customs cargo clearance at seaports and land borders despite all of the measures the Liberia Revenue Authority has implemented.

The Liberia Revenue Authority is responsible to facilitate legitimate trade, customs clearance through borders and social protection through policies and procedures that promote efficiency, simplicity that enhance taxpayer compliance in Liberia.

What did the audit reveal?

The audit revealed that the Freeport of Monrovia uses the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) which is a computerized system designed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to administer a country's customs. ASYCUDA is used for all steps in the cargo clearing processes. However, there are manual processes that include the stamping and signing of paper documents that burden customs procedure.

The audit discovered that cargo/good imported in Liberia passes through long customs bureaucracies before it is cleared from sea and borders ports. Furthermore, it was established that the processes in clearing cargo are repeated by other agencies of government.

Customs Department of LRA is responsible to develop and maintain standards, guidelines and apply modern techniques and technology to facilitate and ensure simplification and harmonization of customs procedures.

Considering the involvement of other agencies of government in the inspection of cargo before clearance at land borders, the auditor noticed deviation from the published customs procedures at land borders includes; procedures that are different from the official procedures published by the Customs Department as the result of other government agency involvement include;

Separate examination by all of the agencies Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Liberia National Police (LNP), National Security Agency (NSA), Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Agriculture that are assigned at these borders when said examination should be coordinated by customs at one location and;

