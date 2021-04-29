Liberia: Internationally Recognized Musician On a Mission in Liberia to Scout Talented Artist

29 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Al Johnson is a native-born Liberian who has created for himself a career path in music and his alliance with some of the biggest stars in America and Africa has paved his way through the Musical industry linking him with some of the biggest in the industry.

He believe his connections is an asset for all Liberia upcoming artist to tapped into and make themselves known in the world. He has given his fair appreciation of the talents local artist have but believe they have been kept down the ladder because they have not had the right platform to promote their songs.

Alphonso Johnson CEO of LIBMUZIK Records too has his story about how his struggled in the industry. He too like many African and Liberian artist have tasted disappointment but it didn't discourage him for pursuing a career in Music.

His resilience has led him up to a level to rubbed shoulders with some of the top African American stars including Akon. He is the manager of Liberia's US base musician D12 popular in Liberia by his song "Born to win".

Johnson is a native Liberian who has spent most of his life in the US. His passion is music. He is currently in Liberia and wants to give back to his native country by promoting local stars through his connections. He believe this country is endowed with potential stars with unimaginable talents who can become millionaires just from their talents if they are given the right platform.

"I am in Liberia most specifically to brand Liberian Music. I am looking for talents, I am looking for the best Liberia has to offer. Music has been my passion throughout my life. I want to be able to help people so that they can grow up to help others."

