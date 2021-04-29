Liberia Wins MRU Peace Tournament

Monrovia — The senior national football team of Liberia has won the inaugural edition of the Mano River Peace Tournament held in Sierra Leone.

Nimba Kwado striker Alloy Brown scored a brace for Lone Star to defeat Sierra Leone 2-0 in the final match of the Mano River Union (MRU) football for peace tournament in Kenema on 28 April.

Both teams played to a goalless draw in the first half which was very entertaining at the newly constructed Kenema artificial turf.

Coach Peter Butler who has been under pressure from Liberians due to what many termed as his poor selection of players paraded a dominant local-based team but Recardo George of the USA was given his debut in the starting Lineup.

Bea Mountain winger Ketu Jerbo, Watanga FC striker Augustine Otu were all given starting role after calls for the players to be included in the Lone Star setup.

Jerbo was a delight to watch for Liberia and was a constant threat to the host.

Alloy Brown open the scoring for Liberia in the early minutes of the second half.

The 2021 National County Meet highest goal scorer made it 2-0 for Liberia from a Frederick Dennis assist against Sierra Leone in the final match of the Mano River Union Football Peace Tournament.

The striker has been finding it difficult to score goals for his club since the second phase of the Orange first division league, but is now seems to have found his scoring form after having a disappointing debut for Liberia against Saudi Arabia Under-23.

Brown has played three games for Liberia and scored twice.

Peter Butler's men maintain their lead to Walk away with the first edition of the tournament trophy.

The tournament should have been played amongst four countries but Ivory Coast and Guinea at the last minute to the tournament pulled out.

The first match between the under 15 men's teams of both Liberia and Sierra Leone ended 1-1.

While the female national team of Liberia beat their Sierra Leonean counterparts 3-1.

Lone Star Line-up

23-Tommy Songo (goalie/captain), 3-Daniel Paye, 4-Sampson Dweh, 5-Jeremy Saygbe, 6-Ayo Armah Vaikannah, 7-Sam Jackson, 8-Ricardo George, 10-Festus Blapoh, 11- Augustine Out, 21-Alloy Brown and 22-Ketu Jerbo

Substitutes

1-Morlik Keita (goalie), 2-Francis Pajibo,13-Frederick Dennis, 15-Tomtom Johnson, 17-Edmond Seah, 18-Fred Gaye, 19-Sheikh Sesay and 20-Julius Quellie