Sudan: Injuries As South Darfur Authorities Violently Disperse Sit-in

29 April 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Bielel — At least four people were injured during a confrontation between the South Darfur state authorities and protesters at a local sit-in in Bielel yesterday. A joint force from the army and police force violently dispersed the sit-in, using teargas against the protesters while firing live ammunition into the air.

The sit-in lasted for four days and was organised to demand sufficient health services and call for the improvement of several issues, including the employment situation.

The Resistance Committees in Bielel locality condemned the dispersal of the sit-in and stated that police used excessive force. They have demanded accountability for those involved.

Ram sit-in

The Buram Resistance Committees also warned of the dire consequences of the efforts to forcibly end the Ram sit-in, another sit-in protest in South Darfur which is approaching its second month.

The committees stressed that they hold the state and local government responsible for the security and safety of the protesters.

The Resistance Committees organised the peaceful sit-in as a protest against the state government's failure to provide adequate electricity, health, and water services. They also demand the review and reform of several institutions.

