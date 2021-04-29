Ghana: Weightlifters Go for Third Trials On Friday ... Ahead of Madagascar Qualifiers

29 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) will hold its third and final trials tomorrow ahead of the Madagascar championship next month.

Slated for the Accra Sports Stadium at 9.am, the trials will see the lifters sharpening their armoury for the Madagascar competition, which would serve as final qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

A statement signed by the Communications Director of the GWF, John Vigah, said five crack lifters including Christian Amoah and UK-based Forrester Osei are expected to leave Accra early next month for the championship billed for the Madagascan capital, Antananarivo, from May 16-23, 2021.

Lady lifters Winifred Ntumi and Sandra Mensimah Owusu are determined to make the trip and are poised to push to the limit in the final Accra trials.

Amoah and Osei are just a few points away from landing safely in Tokyo, and are heavily favoured to seal it off in May. Osei is said to have booked a place in the Games after an imposing performance in an individual event, but that would only be confirmed in Madagascar.

Meanwhile, there was some amusement in the camp of the Black Cranes at training last week when young female lifter Sandra Owusu recorded a new time.

The 20-year-old 59-weight class lifter has been making some astounding progress at training - lifting 85kg in the clean and jerk, beating a previous 80kg recorded in the last trials, last month.

She subsequently snatched 73kg a fortnight ago, upstaging a previous 65kg registered during the same trials.

"Her performance could serve as the much-needed fillip for an invigorating athlete performance at Friday's final trials," the statement added.

Keyed up by the moderate feat, an excited coach Johnson Abotsi said he was optimistic of picking a couple of Olympic tickets in the forthcoming Madagascar qualifiers.

"I'm very tickled at the improved performance of Sandra and a good number of our lifters. I believe we can make a big bang in Madagascar and pluck some tickets for the Tokyo Olympic Games," he indicated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
New South African Series Shows a Different Kind of Cape Town

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.