Ghana: Damaged Culvert On Ho-Accra Road Being Fixed

29 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Work has begun to repair the culvert which caved in on a portion of the Ho-Accra road, between Kporvi and Tsito, in the early hours of Sunday.

"We have engaged a contractor to remedy the situation and the contractor has already mobilised to the site," said Mr Harold Atobra-Acheampong, Acting Volta Regional Highway Director.

He told the Ghanaian Times in an interview on Tuesday that the job would be executed in three weeks.

Mr Atobra-Acheampong attributed the collapse of the 20-year-old culvert to the weight of over-loaded heavy-duty trucks over the years and the recent torrential rains in the area.

According to him, while the reconstruction of the new culvert was going on, the road would be slightly diverted from the culvert to enable motorists to continue using the same Ho-Accra road.

The Acting Regional Highway Director gave the assurance that users of the route would not detour through Sogakope as was previously feared.

He said an inventory taken of that portion of the road two years ago proved the culvert to be stable.

The collapse of the culvert at about 1a.m. on Sunday caused grave inconvenience to motorists and prompted massive public outcry and fears among travellers.

Meanwhile, the heavy-duty truck which got stuck as a result of the structural failure on the road has been salvaged.

Mr Atobra-Acheampong appealed to the users of the road to be patient and cooperate with the contractors for the job to be carried out smoothly and according to schedule.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
New South African Series Shows a Different Kind of Cape Town

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.