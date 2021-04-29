Ghana: Wife Arrested for Inflicting Cutlass Wounds On Husband

Mary Quaye, popularly known as Obaa Yaa, is in the grips of the Central Region Police, for inflicting cutlass wounds on her husband.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, in Cape Coast, said the suspect was currently detained and assisting the police in investigation.

She said the Agona Dunkwa Police received a report that Abraham Acquah, husband of the suspect, had an altercation with her and later hit her with wood.

DSP Oppong said the wife reacted by attacking her husband with a cutlass, inflicting wounds on his neck and other parts of the body and was taken to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital.

She said when the police proceeded to the hospital, they met the victim at the Emergency Ward with multiple deep cuts on his leg, jaw, neck and shoulder.-GNA