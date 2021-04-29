Ghana's Team for World Athletics Relay

29 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's 4x100m male and female relay teams will take part in this year's World Athletics Relays scheduled for the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, from today to May 3, 2021.

Ghana's team would be made up of Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati,Sean Safo Antwi,

Joseph Oduro and Edwin Manu Gadayi for the male team with Flings Owusu Agyapong, Janet Amponsah, Gemma Acheampong, Halutie Hor and Latifa Ali, completing the female team.

They would be accompanied to the championships by two coachesin the persons of Christian Nsiah and Carl Hicks with Jeffrey Owusu from the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Bawah Fuseini from the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) as officials leading the team to the games.

The GAA, NSA and Ministry of Youth and Sports have managed to secure tickets and visas for the team.

This will be the fifth edition of the biennial World Relays and will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 World Championships in American city of Eugene.

The quartet won gold in the men's 4X100m relay at the 2019 African Games in Morocco. They recorded a time of 38.30 seconds which is just 0.18s shy of the national record of 38.12s, set at the Athens World Championships on August 1997 by Abu Duah, Eric Nkansah, Aziz Zakari, and Emmanuel Tuffour.

The Ghanaians made mince meat of their West African neighbours Nigeria who were forced to settle for silver with a time of 38.60 and South Africa with time of 38.80 took bronze.

