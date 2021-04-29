Namibia: Information Hoarding Is a Disinvestment in Namibia

THE response to articles The Namibian publish is often: "If only this kind of information was available to everyone and in good time."

This is true for informative reports, announcements and educational pieces, and begs a very pertinent question: What are those who are supposed to distribute information doing in their respective roles?

Let us lean to the saying that goods and services do not move themselves; information enables movement.

Investment and stock exchanges all over the world are operating through the valuable and timely dissemination of information on policies and governments' stance on various matters.

The engineering of new products and facilities, and responding correctly on economic issues, largely hinge on data, but it seems the dissemination of timely economic data in Namibia is not appreciated.

Years of an ignorant economy, which thrived on unbalanced information, should be taking its last breaths by now, and the norm of investments being fast-tracked and information being readily available would help entrepreneurship to flourish.

It has become the norm that those who are not close to power are the last to receive relevant information that could impact their net asset value.

This norm should be buried if the country is to improve efficiency in asset allocation.

The media has an important role to play in disseminating information to the public, but is also plagued by information being submitted late.

With fewer journalists and less research being done in the country, business and economic reporting serves as a source of valuable information guiding asset allocation within the economy.

The media is hailed for being able to hold those in power to account, right?

Imagine what could have happened if the media would have been given access to Air Namibia's business model and its financial

reports.

Could liquidation not have been prevented, and would it not have led to an adjusted business model?

Not only could this have prevented the mass retrenchments and legal squabbles the government faces now, but it could have helped to highlight the need for competent management and investment opportunity in the national airline.

The performance metrics of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are obscured from its main shareholders - taxpayers. This prevents public scrutiny in terms of returns on equity.

As a result these entities are recapitalised every now and then by taxpayers, since they don't know better.

SOEs are leading the economy in terms of wastage and reduced productivity, as their performance ends up with Cabinet committees and is then buried.

Policymakers think this maintains a good public image, but it is actually delaying the reallocation of resources to productive sectors and eliminating incompetent managers of resources.

Policy uncertainty, which is rocking the Namibian economy, is the result of policymakers failing to communicate adequately the government's stance on various economic and investment-related matters.

This in turn delays the movement of capital within the economy or from abroad, because domestic and foreign investors are worried about how their investment or business ventures would be affected.

After all, the economy is based on profitmaximising principles, despise the noise of socialism emerging from time to time.

It should be recognised that timely information is crucial in the enabling of investments.

An ignorant, dormant and past-centred country has no space in the current market dynamics, nor will it help restructure the mining/extracting-dominated economy.

The Bank of Namibia should, however, be hailed for always producing timely statistics and reports.

So too the Namibia Statistics Agency, despite its data sometimes being outdated. Currently, the country is still using 2018's labour statistics.

Moreover, the agency's data is limited to big sectors which may not need investments. Data in sectors such as sport, health, art and

entertainment, and the rural economy is not

available.

Disseminating the correct information is also quite costly to the pool of unemployed young people who are being told to be employment creators, as they have access to certain platforms to obtain valuable information opportunities.

Especially young people should fight for access to information, analyse it, propose solutions, and make as much noise as possible.

To build a knowledge economy which is not responsive only to news of corruption, but to investment opportunities, policymakers and their implementing agencies need to be proactive.

Email: [email protected]