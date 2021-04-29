Namibia: Swapo Councillor in Hit-and Run Accident

POLICE arrested a 54-year-old councillor from Oshana region after he allegedly hit musician Emvula Gabriel Mandala, also known as Mandala geEpafu, with his vehicle.

According to Omusati regional commander commissioner Titus Shikongo, the accident happened on Tuesday at around 21h00 at Oshikuku in Omusati region.

The councillor hit the 'Kolutenda' (by the railway) hit-maker with the mirror of his official vehicle, Shikongo said.

Mandala, who is also known by his song 'Omawawa (that means wings in Oshiwambo), was reportedly walking on the roadside when the vehicle's mirror hit him.

The councillor fled the scene but was later arrested.

Mandala was rushed to Oshikuku hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Shikongo confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that the councillor has been charged with culpable homicide for failing to stop at the accident scene, failing to establish the nature and extent of injuries sustained by the accident victim and also failing to help the injured person.

He appears in Oshakati Magistrate's Court on Thursday.