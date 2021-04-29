Namibia: Van Schalkwyk Sweeps Into Quarterfinals

CONNOR van Schalkwyk was in great form as he thrashed Marshall Hulett of South Africa 6-0, 6-0 yesterday to move into the quarterfinals of the International Tennis Federation's junior tournament in Windhoek yesterday.

Van Schalkwyk dominated the match with his powerful serve and volley, and his consistent groundstrokes from the baseline, while he also displayed some amazing shots, including a winning return between his legs.

The second-seeded Van Schalkwyk, who will now play the fifth-seeded Alexander Edley of South Africa in today's quarterfinals, said he was satisfied with his performance.

"It was a very good match; I think I played very well compared to my first match when I was struggling a bit with the altitude. It was a bit hard, because I'm coming from Sweden where they have very low altitude, so it went much better today and I was much more consistent," he said.

The 16-year-old Van Schalkwyk is currently ranked 281st in the world amongst u18 players, but said he hoped to do much better.

"I actually wanted to do much better, but due to Covid I haven't played any ITF tournaments for more than a year now. My last one before this was in March last year, and I couldn't really do anything about it, so I hope to have a really good year this year to get into the top 100 in the world."

Van Schalkwyk moved to Sweden last year, where he currently trains under a top coach, Yerko Mullers, but said it was quite difficult to adapt.

"It's very different, I just came from seven months of winter where we practise indoors every day, so it was very different to come here and be out in the sun and the outdoors. I must say I missed home and I really enjoyed coming back," he said.

All the other top-seeded players progressed to the quarterfinals.

The top seed, Mikaeel Woodman of South Africa beat Siddharta Lama of the United States 6-2, 6-1; the third-seeded Anro Nel of South Africa beat his compatriot Joseph Townes 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; and the fourth-seeded Connor Kruger of South Africa beat Filippo Martini of Italy 6-2, 7-6.

Thje fifth-seeded Alexander Edley of South Africa beat Josh Manuel of Great Britain 1-6, 7-6, 6-3; the sixth-seeded Alexander Watanabe Eriksson of Sweden beat Leo Matthysen of South Africa 7-6, 6-4; the seventh-seeded James Edley of South Africa beat Shane Tapera of Zimbabwe 7-5, 6-3; and the eighth-seeded Adrian Luddekens of Sweden beat Zamani Moyo of Zimbabwe 6-4, 6-2.

Amongst the women, Namibia's last remaining player Lisa Yssel was knocked out by the seventh-seeded Tadiwanashe Mauchi of Zimbabwe yesterday, going down 6-1, 6-3.

There were only two upsets amongst the seeded players, with number eight, Carle Botha of South Africa losing 6-1, 6-2 to Jo Leen Saw of Malaysia, while number four, Cayline le Grange of South Africa lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Mette Steegmans of Belgium.

The top seed, Leigh van Zyl of South Africa beat compatriot Kelly Hope 6-3, 6-0; the second-seeded Kelly Arends of South Africa beat Chelsea Chakanyuka of Zimbabwe 6-2, 6-0; the third-seeded Suzanie Pretorius of South Africa beat Tanyaradzwa Midzi of Zimbabwe 6-4, 6-2; the fifth-seeded Tayla Wilmot of South Africa beat Pavitra Parikh of India 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; and the sixth-seeded Naledi Manyube of South Africa beat compatriot Mikayla Plitt 6-4, 6-2.