South Africa: Devastating UCT Inferno Has Exposed the University's Managerial Governance Shortcomings

So many questions: Did UCT have a fire management plan, and why weren't the pine trees cleared? Had any kind of fire risk assessment been done? Were there sprinklers on roofs? Had anyone realised palm trees posed an acute fire hazard? Had gutters been cleared? Were the library's fire doors shut immediately? Were there sprinklers or alternative fire control systems?

The devastating fire at the University of Cape Town on 18 April 2021 raises questions about the character and governance of South African universities. Are our universities collective projects, communities in which scholars, students and support staff work together? Or are they hierarchical businesses run by managers, of employees, for customers? The university's response to the fire reminds us of the importance of community, the role of the university in society and the limits to managerialism.

Anyone who has written or read the acknowledgements in scholarly publications knows that scholarship is, in part, an intensely collaborative and cumulative activity. Scholars read each other's work, engage with each other's ideas, mixing praise and criticism, as they - we - build on the foundation of existing scholarship. As we remind our students, we are all standing on the shoulders of giants. This...