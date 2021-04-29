South Africa: Trade Unions Representing Public Servants Get Ready to Rumble

28 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Trade unions, including the Public Servants Association, others affiliated to Cosatu, and Fedusa, have rejected the government's revised compensation offer for 2021 and said negotiations have now reached a deadlock. The unions are closer to embarking on a strike.

Talks between the government and trade unions over salary increases for South Africa's public servants in 2021 have collapsed, with both parties failing to agree on a matter that has become a political hot potato.

South Africa has been here before and the contentious matter has become a merry-go-round, with trade unions representing public servants tabling inflation-beating salary increases every year that the government decries as being unaffordable.

This year is no different. The government and trade unions last met on Friday, 23 April at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), where both parties negotiate terms of employment.

At the PSCBC meeting, trade unions repeated their demand for a salary increase of consumer price inflation plus 4% -- effectively 8.3% considering that the SA Reserve Bank expects consumer price inflation in 2021 to average 4.3%. This increase would be for all public servants, regardless of their salary and seniority levels.

The government -- represented by the Minister of Public Service...

