Ethiopia: Public, Private Hospitals Partner to Provide Specialized Treatments

29 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Health (MoH) said that close partnership has been formulated between public and private hospitals to provide specialized treatments and health checks with a view to limiting number of medical tourists and saving foreign currency.

MoH Human Resource Development Director Asegid Samuel told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that local hospitals have been engaged to provide advanced medical treatments to patients in a bid to curb the latter's travel to overseas.

"The collaboration of public and private hospitals would have played a pivotal role to reduce the high-cost patients incur for overseas medical treatment and save their time and energy thereby contributing to the nation's forex reserves," he added.

According the to the director, the required technology, medical supply and training of professionals, prerequisites to limit the number of patients traveling to abroad, are in a good shape.

Ethiopian patients are widely traveled to Thailand, Turkey and India to get specialized treatments including skull operation and nerve treatment, Noting that the knowledge and experience sharing programs that Ethiopian health professionals conducted with foreign counterparts have been interrupted due to COVID-19, Asegid indicated that referral hospitals including Black Lion has faced towards local capacity building schemes.

Meanwhile, privately-owned Silk Road General Hospital and Korea hospitals announced their collaboration with public health facilities to offer free of charge service to low-income group.

Silk Road General Hospital Nurse's Head, Sister Eyerusalem Teshager said that their hospital has been playing a role in easing the burden public hospitals have been shouldering due to the upsurge of coronavirus pandemic. The hospital will consolidate its engagement for patients to get advanced treatment without difficulty.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
New South African Series Shows a Different Kind of Cape Town

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.