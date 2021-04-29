Ethiopia: Parties Call On Electorate to Secure Voting Card

ADDIS ABABA- Contending parties have urged citizens to get registered using the extended registration period in a bid to vote in the upcoming 6th general elections.Freedom and Equality Party Office Head Nur Welela told The Ethiopian Herald that the extension of voter registration period would help more electorate secure voting cards as many could not register on time due to personal or institutional setbacks.

Nur further said that the one month time given for registration might not enough as some citizens could hardly access due to shortage of election equipment at some registration stations.

Carrying out electoral education and awareness campaigns would play a significant role in motivating the public regarding the importance of election for a democratic power transition, as to Nur.

A politician and member of EZEMA Bezabih Demissie (Ph.D) on his part noted that citizens and political parties should believe in election and stick to it as it the only way of assuming power.

Bezabih remarked that the citizens and contending parties need to conceptualize the significance of election in establishing a democratic government through general suffrage.

The government, on the other hand, should exert more effort in easing the life of citizens by controlling the market inflation being observed, he suggested. He urged citizens to timely secure their voting card so that they would be able to designate the party they believe would transform the country.

"All contending parties should really believe in a democratic election as it is a sole means of gaining power. Otherwise, the country will fall under oppressive military leadership," said Bezabih.

Reaching national consensus and inclusive dialogue plays an irreplaceable as well as an incomparable role in solving the longstanding political and the years long piled up socio-economic problems of the country.

Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) in a discussion with regional governments stressed that election would be the only way of grabbing as well as consolidating power.

He underscored that all parties should graciously accept the outcome of the election so long as it would be free and fair.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE