Ethiopia: Addressing Social Gaps Via PPPs' Intervention

Experience of several countries have witnessed that Public Private Partnership (PPP) is one vital part in economic and social transformation. In a country like Ethiopia that strives to achieve economic development within short time and create conducive environment to its society, the role of Public Private Partnership is beyond question.

As it is mentioned in a study conducted by Kwame A. Asubonteng, and published in a book entitled 'Consultant in Capacity Building and Private Partnership Planning and Implementation', the experience of several nations has confirmed that PPPs has enabled societies to achieve their basic social goals. Due to their potential in creating massive employment opportunity and effectiveness in addressing social gaps by providing social services, PPPs are being considered as the best remedies for change.

PPP is an active engagement and relationship of public, private sector, the civil society and beneficiaries. The issue of social services is the main concerns of any government. Addressing such social gaps is not an option to any democratically elected government.

It is a responsibility of the government. This intervention can be explained by building houses, infrastructures, hospitals, schools and others. This though is the responsibilities of the government due to several reasons the government cannot alone address these challenges. On such cases, the active participation of the private sector is vital to fill the gaps.

However, this does not mean that private sector is free from any challenges. Absence of sufficient capital, lack of transparency, accountability and bureaucracy in the government office are some of the bottlenecks that limit the engagement of the private sector.

In other hand, this does not mean all the roads are blocked. Whenever the private sectors engage in provision of social needs, they could also tap into the safe box of the government and stimulate the economy of the nation.

As it is mentioned in the study, the problem associated with absence of clear permissive policy framework and suitable development climate have crippled the effectiveness of PPP in Ethiopia. What is more absence of effective long term contractual regulatory framework for PPP agreement is the other challenge.

Despite all the challenges, there are also still other enabling factors that are considered as an opportunity for PPP: the existing policy, legal, political and administrative instruments, mechanisms and platforms.

According to the Kwame, in pursuing PPP and addressing social gaps basic guiding principles are needed. These guiding principles are expressed in the form of transparency, competition, accountability, legality, clarity, specify, financial sustainability, equity and inclusiveness.

Active engagement of development partners, civil society, proper policy and regulatory advisory social needs are part of the remedy to alleviate social challenges via PPP.

The role of PPP in Ethiopia's economy is also expressed in various forms. The initiative is expressed in the form of housing, construction of side road pavements, dry waste management and recycling services, agro and food processing, irrigation for small scale farming, management of Addis Ababa City Government Exhibition Center, textile and garment processing, prepaid metering and unified metering.

Scaling up potential Small Scale Irrigation Farming in the agricultural sector is one good example where the PPP has a positive impact to alter the lifestyle of the society. When there is public private, intervention in the small scale irrigation farming, the government will provide plot of land and other inputs while farmers will contribute their expertise and other similar experiences. When this PPPs' engagement come into one podium, the crop production will improve which in turn fills social gaps especially food security will be realized.

Service sector is the other good indication how PPPs is effective in Ethiopian cases. It is already known that housing scarcity is still a serious challenge to the country. This is especially true in urban areas where the majority of the people suffers from skyrocketing housing rents and fails to lead decent life style.

According to the study, due to the housing project, society's interest to save money has increased and some member of the society even have shown interest to pay hundred percent of the payment. This has encouraged commercial banks to engage in the system.

Municipal Dry Waste Management and Recycling is the other potential area for PPPs in Ethiopia. Since the dry, water management is labor intensive, it has brought private entrepreneurs, local technology; skill mobilization, support budget and others.

The role of key partners [PPP] in the area is vital. The active involvement of key partners and civil societies is one major potential to address societal gaps.

Despite the existence of appropriate policies and regulations in place for private sector participation in social and economic development activities in Ethiopia, institutions have not adopted these instruments for design, formulation and implementation of PPPs.

Institutional arrangements for private sector development and support are functional and adequate; PPP dialogue forum which is an important platform to bring all relevant stakeholders into policy debate and formulation of new regulatory frameworks for potential PPPs is already in existence in Ethiopia.

In its recommendation the study indicated that despite all the opportunities for PPP, there is poor awareness in the area of PPP. In this regard, the Public Private Dialogue is not an option to sensitize policy and decision makers about the PPP investment concept and its application to help build consensus on the potential projects.

What is more, according to the study, stakeholder discussions and consultative meetings should be conducted to facilitate agreement on PPP investment objectives (economic, social, financial, environmental, political and institutional).

BY LEULSEGED WORKU