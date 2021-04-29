Ethiopia: Coordinated Effort Against Covid-19

We recall days where community-level Coronavirus awareness raising and testing campaign reached to maximum level with the aim to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the efforts yielded the desired outcome and it was enabled to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

However, as reports indicate, these days the curve is going up upwardly each day following the negligence among communities. Currently, the number of people infected by the virus is rising; and the number of patients in Intensive Care and death cases is rising alarmingly.

According to the Ministry of Health and health professionals stated communities' negligence coupled with other driving factors is leading the rise of the curve at nationwide. Reports from the Ministry of Health confirmed that coordinated efforts among the government, stakeholders and international partners in more productive fashion than ever before is pivotal to stop the spread of the pandemic. It is high time to join hands to stop the spread of the pandemic, secure the lives of the communities from any further losses.

Ethiopia has now engaged in vaccinating its citizens, health practitioners, seniors and vulnerable groups with its limited COVID-19 vaccine donated by donors. Unquestionably, the supply is much lower than the demand and has huge differences. To this end, various local and international organizations including WHO, are urging for more action- to support developing nations and supply the vaccine proportionally.

This week, Catholic Church called on developed countries to provide developing countries with the required amount of COVID-19 vaccine as coordinated effort matters the most to contain the pandemic globally.

His Eminence Cardinal Berhaneyesus Surafel, stated that the entire nation has to take all the possible precautions in order to prevent the pandemic and governments of developed countries are expected to work in collaboration with developing ones in due course of distributing the vaccine.

Expressing the severe impact of the pandemic, he said that all of us should implement the proclamations set and principles cascaded from the Ministry of Health to effectively contain the rapid prevalence of the pandemic.

He underscored that as the vaccine is a result of researches based on knowledge and wisdoms and faith and science are not antagonistic to it, the church encourages the usage of the vaccine.

It is to be recalled that His Holiness Pope Francis said in connection with this year's Easter Festival, since the support from rich countries is not a sole proper solution to secure the vaccine; the government should work hard to back poor people, the elderly and people with different disabilities to help them get the vaccine.

As part of the effort, recently, The Ethiopian Airlines Group also announced that it has joined hands with BGI Health Ethiopia, a subsidiary of China's biotech giant, the BGI Genomics Co., Ltd, to launch high-end COVID-19 testing laboratory at its main hub and the continent's busiest airport, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Africa's leading Airline.

The testing center is opened to revitalize the passengers' business by creating seamless travel experience that includes COVID-19 testing to passengers departing or transiting via Addis Ababa, it was learnt.

The state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing lab is equipped with cutting-edge technologies to provide passengers with quick and accurate testing. Currently, the lab has a capacity to carry out 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day with a potential to grow further after expansion.

Regular test results can be obtained within three hours, leading to a convenient travel arrangement by reducing waiting time for testing and result collection, it was indicated.

As Eskinder Alemu, Ethiopian Airports' CEO said "We introduced the testing lab inside our hub at Addis Ababa with a view to addressing our customers' challenges in travel and reviving passenger services. Originating or transit passengers will no longer have to look for testing centers in the city and wait in lines for COVID-19 testing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The lab at the airport eliminates the hassle for testing and brings convenience and helps restore passengers' confidence in travel. The facility is the outcome of the excellent partnership between Ethiopia's flag carrier and the BGI Health Ethiopia towards ensuring the safety of passengers in line with all international requirements. We will continue to adapt our operations to the new normal so as to ensure customers' safe travel with Ethiopian."

Timeliness of COVID 19 test results has been an issue of concern for passengers who wish to transit or extend their stay in Ethiopia and the provision of testing at the airport simplifies customers' journey with Ethiopian. The laboratory -performs RT-PCR and IgM antibody tests for COVID-19 to departing, arriving and transit passengers with high level of efficiency in delivering the results. As a result, Ethiopian hopes to see a revival of passenger traffic following the move, it was learnt.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME