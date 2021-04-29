Ethiopia: Etu Unveils Ethiopian Luban Workshop Center

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Technical University (ETU) said it is working to solidify the teaching, learning process in the area of mechatronics, robotic and artificial intelligence.

Speaking at an event organized to disclose the establishment of Ethiopian Luban Workshop center yesterday, ETU President Teshale Berecha said the workshop would make graduates familiar with skills and knowledge inflating in the 21st century. It will also be used as a training and research hub for industry practitioners to help them cope up with the very changing industry requirements.

The skills and knowledge gained from this center would transfer the country's agricultural sector . "With strong support from Tianjin University of Technology and Education, Minister of Higher Education of Ethiopia and ETU have taken scientific planning, carried out rigorous research, organized seminars, conducted mutual visits, and jointly formed a team of expert with extensive teaching and research experience and actively promoted the construction of the workshop."

Ethiopian Luban Workshop would help trainees specialize in the field of artificial intelligence, connecting three undergraduate majors of manufacturing technology, electronics and communication technology, electrical and control technology of ETU.

The content involves four areas of industrial sensor, mechatronics industrial control, industrial robotic technology respectively, serving Ethiopia's industrial development goals of becoming the manufacturing center of Africa by 2025", said Zhao Zhiyuan, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia.

He also underscored that the government of china has continued providing Ethiopia with the necessary assistance in tune with the cooperation they have set. The new initiative of Luban Workshop is considered as the continuation of the previous cooperation, and it is a timely intervention in assisting the Ethiopian industrialization agenda.

Federal TVET Agency Director General Getachew Negash on his part said that the Luban workshop would help the nation alleviate the massive skill breach and bridge the existing technical and vocational training program gaps thereby helping the nation cultivate skilled human capital compatible with industry requirements.

BY MULATU BELACHEW