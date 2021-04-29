Burkina Faso: Amb. Young Recognized for Service As Ambassador to Burkina Faso 2016-20

The award of the Knight of the Order of the Stallion is the highest honorary order awarded to individuals and legal entities for eminent service, civil or military, to the nation of Burkina Faso.

On behalf of Burkinabe President Faso Roch Kabore, Burkinabe Ambassador to the U.S. Seydou Kabore presented Ambassador Andrew Young, U.S. Africa Command deputy commander for civil-military engagement, the Knight of the Order of the Stallion for Young's service as U.S. Ambassador to Burkina Faso from 2016-20.

"It was an honor to serve as Ambassador of #BurkinaFaso and continue to advance diplomacy, development and security in #Africa at U.S. Africa Command today," Young said. "Our work is helping to strengthen partnerships and secure a better future for the good of all."

The award of the Knight of the Order of the Stallion is the highest honorary order awarded to individuals and legal entities for eminent service, civil or military, to the nation of Burkina Faso.

U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs Stuttgart, Germany