Tanzania: Kalemani Commends Rea Projects' Implementation

THE Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani has expressed satisfaction on the Rural Energy Agency (REA) performance, saying that the agency was doing a commendable job. He showered praises on the rural energy body when opening a two-day working meeting to assess the energy projects currently being undertaken across the country.

The meeting involved officials from both REA and Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO). Dr Kalemani asked REA to maintain its speed by ensuring that villages who are yet to be connected to the national grid are reached as per given timelines.

"The success of this nation depends on REA and TANESCO and for this country to be categorised in the lower middle income economy, electricity has contributed immensely," he noted.

The minister said the government had set targets to ensure that all villages access power and that REA must make sure the target is met.

"REA has managed to connect 10,300 villages, which is an equivalent of 87percent, out of 12,268 villages but the target is to make sure that all villages are connected," added Dr Kalemani.

Speaking at the same occasion, deputy minister in the ministry, Mr Stephen Byabato commended REA for the good job they were doing. He was however optimistic that if they increased pace in the course of discharging their duties, they would meet their targets on time.

The representative of REA Director General, Engineer Advera Mwijage said all the directives issued by the minister would be dealt with in ensuring that all villagers were connected to the national grid.