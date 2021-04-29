Tanzania: 1,000 Students to Benefit From NMB Career Fair

29 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NMB Bank has organised career fair that will bring together over 1000 students from higher learning institutions in Zanzibar.

The NMB career fair initiative focuses on imparting skills to youth graduates to penetrate labour market and discover new talents that will contribute to economic development.

The NMB's Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar Zonal Manager, Mr Donatus Richard, said yesterday that the career fair will be held at the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) to provide students with practical skills necessary in penetrating the labour market.

"Through the initiative, the bank will provide students with knowledge on financial literacy, various NMB accounts, including proving them with an opportunity to open bank accounts to enable them save money to cater for life after completing their studies," he said.

He said that the NMB career fair will be an important platform for university students to learn various opportunities at NMB Bank that can benefit them.

NMB bank has a number of programmes that give students internship opportunities to acquire experience as a future employee which is key in penmarket.

For example, through the Management Trainee Programme (MTP) where more than 50 students have benefitted.

Under the progamme talents are identified from the universities to work with NMB and after two years, if they qualify, they get employed.

The Head of Human Resource Department at NMB, Joanitha Rwegasira said through the event, they intend to meet more than 1000 students from ten universities in Zanzibar. "

This is the first time for the bank to organise such a big event that brings together students from higher learning institutions and various experts to provide them guidelines on what to be done in order to penetrate the labour market," she said.

She said for NMB, higher learning institutions have been serving as important platforms through which the bank discovers and identifies various talents to work with in the future.

Tanzania Employment Services Agency (AISEC), President Michael Chacha said the workshops have been important platforms for students to create self-awareness and also grasp employment opportunities.

"We thank NMB for coming up with this big and historical initiative that will help students get experience and confidence in penetrating the labour market," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.