Tanzania: 1,000 Students to Benefit From NMB Career Fair

NMB Bank has organised career fair that will bring together over 1000 students from higher learning institutions in Zanzibar.

The NMB career fair initiative focuses on imparting skills to youth graduates to penetrate labour market and discover new talents that will contribute to economic development.

The NMB's Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar Zonal Manager, Mr Donatus Richard, said yesterday that the career fair will be held at the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) to provide students with practical skills necessary in penetrating the labour market.

"Through the initiative, the bank will provide students with knowledge on financial literacy, various NMB accounts, including proving them with an opportunity to open bank accounts to enable them save money to cater for life after completing their studies," he said.

He said that the NMB career fair will be an important platform for university students to learn various opportunities at NMB Bank that can benefit them.

NMB bank has a number of programmes that give students internship opportunities to acquire experience as a future employee which is key in penmarket.

For example, through the Management Trainee Programme (MTP) where more than 50 students have benefitted.

Under the progamme talents are identified from the universities to work with NMB and after two years, if they qualify, they get employed.

The Head of Human Resource Department at NMB, Joanitha Rwegasira said through the event, they intend to meet more than 1000 students from ten universities in Zanzibar. "

This is the first time for the bank to organise such a big event that brings together students from higher learning institutions and various experts to provide them guidelines on what to be done in order to penetrate the labour market," she said.

She said for NMB, higher learning institutions have been serving as important platforms through which the bank discovers and identifies various talents to work with in the future.

Tanzania Employment Services Agency (AISEC), President Michael Chacha said the workshops have been important platforms for students to create self-awareness and also grasp employment opportunities.

"We thank NMB for coming up with this big and historical initiative that will help students get experience and confidence in penetrating the labour market," he said.