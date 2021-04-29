Nigeria: Hoodlums Attack Another Police Facility in Abia

29 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"They threw an explosive at the charge room which caused damage to the counter, chairs and benches."

There appears to be no slowing down in the ongoing attacks on police facilities in Nigeria, as some people suspected to be hoodlums on Wednesday attacked yet another police station in Abia State, in the country's South-east region.

The police confirmed the attack in a statement issued on Thursday in Umuahia, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police spokesperson in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the attack occurred at Nkporo Police Station in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state. He blamed it on "common criminals" whom he said were repelled by the police operatives at the station.

He said the criminals, suspected to have been hibernating around the station, took advantage of the morning rainfall to attack the station.

"They threw an explosive at the charge room which caused damage to the counter, chairs and benches therein.

"They burnt one unserviceable police motorcycle outside, broke the wind shield of the patrol van and stole two exhibit motorcycles," Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said in the statement.

No police officer was, however, injured in the attack, he said.

The police, he said, were on the trail of the suspects.

A similar attack was carried out on Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende Local Government Area of the state on April 10 by yet-to-be identified hoodlums.

The attackers were said to have used a dynamite and rocket launcher to burn down the building, including private and official vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles parked at the station.

(NAN)

