Africa: Airtel Africa Appoints Ogunsanya As Managing Director/CEO

Telecommunications giant and mobile money services provider, <a target="_blank" href="https://airtel.africa/">Airtel Africa Plc,</a> Thursday, announced the appointment of Olusegun Ogunsanya, who heads its Nigerian unit, as its new managing director and CEO to replace Raghunath Mandava, who has informed the board of his decision to retire.

"Segun Ogunsanya will join the board of Airtel Africa Plc with effect from 1 October 2021," the telco said in a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

An electronics engineer as well as a chartered accountant, Mr Ogunsanya has since 2012 been the managing director and chief executive of Airtel's Nigerian operations, its biggest market of the 14 countries on the continent where the company has presence.

His management experience, spanning 25 years, covers consumer goods, banking and telecoms. He held leadership positions at Coca Cola Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya (as MD and CEO), and was a sometime managing director of Nigerian Bottling Company Limited.

As a former group head, retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, he covered 28 countries in Africa.

Mr Mandava retires from his positions as managing director and CEO of Airtel Africa Plc and member of the Market Disclosure Committee on September 30, said the document signed by Company Secretary Simon O'Hara.

But he will be available in an advisory capacity to the chair of Airtel Africa board and the MD/CEO for nine months.

Meanwhile, Jaideep Paul, the chief financial officer, will now take the role of an executive director effective from June 1.

The telco said it would announce a new MD/CEO for its Nigerian division soon.

"He has displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution, and operational efficiency," Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said of the incoming CEO.

"It is this commitment, together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery that will enable him to continue to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development," he added.

Mr Ogunsanya stated his ambition to lead the telco to higher heights in a dynamic continent offering many prospects.

"This is an exciting opportunity to position Airtel Africa for further success in a dynamic continent full of potential. I look forward to building on the achievements of the last five years during Raghu's leadership."