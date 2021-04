Nigeria: Workers' Day - Govt Declares Monday May 3 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, public holiday to mark this year's International Workers Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian Workers for witnessing this year's celebration.

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the minister "commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development".

Aregbesola called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the Labour Unions, saying the challenges of the moment will soon be over as government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

"Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country. I therefore call on the Labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible," he stressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria