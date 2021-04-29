Nigeria: Why Nigeria's Rape Cases Have Low Conviction Rate - Lawyer

29 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Most culprits bribe victims or family with money so as to stop the charges against them."

The unwillingness of victims to testify against their assailants is responsible for the low conviction rates for rape, Isaiah Odje, a lawyer, has said.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos, on Thursday, Mr Odje said that unwillingness was a major factor posing great challenges in prosecuting defilement and rape cases to the level of conviction.

"Low conviction rate is as a result of the victims and their parents' unwillingness to report and diligently prosecute the cases.

"The case will be thrown out and the offender will go free and continue in the act," he said.

He said many victims could be reluctant to report or testify against the offenders for various reasons that could include shame and stigmatisation, threat, family exposure and fear of reprisal, among others.

"Some refuse if the abuser is a family member and may not want to hurt them, so as to preserve the relationship.

"Sexually abused victims are often threatened by the perpetrators. Threat of violence, death against them or family members can also make them reluctant to speak.

"Many victims withdraw from testifying because of embarrassment and shame, as people will know that they had experienced sexual violence," he said.

According to him, some offenders even settle the victims' family to escape justice.

"Most culprits bribe victims or family with money so as to stop the charges against them.

"Some sexually abused teens are discouraged when they are being blamed for their own victimisation.

Victims are always intimidated by family members not to press charges because of stigmatisation," he said.

He advised victims not to be intimidated, but to speak up and testify in order to get justice and help other rape victims, while the society should encourage and provide support for victims.

Mr Odje also advised mothers to speak up and stop covering up for husbands who raped their daughters, just because they wanted to save their marriage. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.