Namibia: Oshikoto Gets New Chief Regional Officer

29 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omuthiya — Newly appointed Oshikoto chief regional officer Christella Mwenyo said she was excited and ready to tackle the huge responsibility that she will assume.

"I am coming home to build my region," said Mwenyo, who replaces the retired Frans Enkali.

Mwenyo will assume duty as the new administrative head of the region on 3 May.

"I am very excited, humbled and blessed for this appointment. I value it more because I am back at home, and I fully accept the new role and fully commit to developing my region," said the Tsumeb-born Mwenyo, whose appointment was also confirmed by the acting CRO, Victoria Kapenda.

According to Mwenyo, her entire career has revolved within regional councils, where she started as a development planner in 2000, working her way up to becoming a deputy director.

Prior to her recent appointment, she was the director of planning and development at the Kavango West Regional Council.

"I know the ins and outs of regional councils. Therefore, I am ready to take up the new role head-on with full determination," she enthused.

